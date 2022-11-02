comscore Redmi Clearance sale is live: Phones starting at just Rs 3,999
Redmi Smartphone Clearance sale offers older Redmi phones at throwaway prices

Redmi is hosting a clearance sale for its older and existing smartphones. The devices are available at throwaway prices but aren't supported by any sort of warranty.

  • Redmi's Smartphone Clearance Sale is now live in India.
  • It offers devices at throwaway prices.
  • Box-packed smartphones are available starting at Rs 3,999.
Redmi has quietly commenced its Smartphone Clearance sale in India which offers older Redmi phones at a cheaper price. Some of the older entry-level phones are available for under Rs 5,000. Also Read - All 5G-enabled smartphones to run on Airtel 5G Plus soon, says CEO Gopal Vittal

The Redmi Clearance sale has several Redmi phones that are older than 3-4 years. From phones like the Redmi Note 3 to the recent Redmi Note 10, all are available at cheap prices. However, it is worth noting that except for the Note 10 series, all other phones do not support any kind of warranty or assistance. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro key specifications leaked online: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 50MP triple cameras and more

That said, if you got some extra cash and want to experience some vintage models, you can buy these devices. All will come with official Redmi packaging. Here’s the full list of devices in the sale. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus expected to launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge

[Note: Some of these devices may not be available when you buy since the stocks appear to be limited for select models. However, models like Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 10, and Redmi K-series devices are readily available.]

  • Redmi 6A – Rs 3,999
  • Redmi 5A – Rs 4,499
  • Redmi 5 – Rs 4,499
  • Redmi 4 – Rs 4,499
  • Redmi 6 Pro 4,499
  • Redmi 8A – Rs 4,499
  • Redmi 7A – 4,499
  • Redmi 7 – Rs 4,999
  • Redmi Note 4 – Rs 4,999
  • Redmi Note 3 – Rs 4,999
  • Redmi Y2 – Rs 4,999
  • Redmi Y1 Lite – Rs 4,999
  • Redmi 8A Dual – Rs 5,499
  • Redmi Y3 – Rs 5,999
  • Redmi 6 – Rs 5,999
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro – Rs 5,999
  • Redmi Note 7 – Rs 5,999
  • Redmi Note 8 – Rs 6,499
  • Redmi Note 7S – Rs 6,999
  • Redmi 8 – Rs 6,999
  • Redmi Note 9 – Rs 7,499
  • Redmi Note 5 Pro – Rs 7,999
  • Redmi Y1 – Rs 8,999
  • Redmi Note 6 Pro – Rs 10,999
  • Redmi Note 10 – Rs 10,999
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro – Rs 10,999
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max – Rs 11,999
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro – Rs 12,999
  • Redmi K20 – Rs 14,999
  • Redmi K20 Pro – Rs 17,999
  Published Date: November 2, 2022 1:56 PM IST
