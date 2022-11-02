Redmi has quietly commenced its Smartphone Clearance sale in India which offers older Redmi phones at a cheaper price. Some of the older entry-level phones are available for under Rs 5,000. Also Read - All 5G-enabled smartphones to run on Airtel 5G Plus soon, says CEO Gopal Vittal

The Redmi Clearance sale has several Redmi phones that are older than 3-4 years. From phones like the Redmi Note 3 to the recent Redmi Note 10, all are available at cheap prices. However, it is worth noting that except for the Note 10 series, all other phones do not support any kind of warranty or assistance.

That said, if you got some extra cash and want to experience some vintage models, you can buy these devices. All will come with official Redmi packaging. Here's the full list of devices in the sale.

Smartphones in the Redmi Smartphone Clearance sale

[Note: Some of these devices may not be available when you buy since the stocks appear to be limited for select models. However, models like Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 10, and Redmi K-series devices are readily available.]