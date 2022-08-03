Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi appears to be working on a new tablet for markets outside China. This tablet could launch in some global markets and possibly may also come to India. Let’s take a look at all the details. Also Read - Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi served notices for duty evasion, FM informs Rajya Sabha

Redmi Tablet FCC Certification

The Redmi tablet FCC certification reveals the model number of the tablet. It has the model number 22081283G and it boots on the MIUI 13 OS. The certification confirms that the model supports both Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) and Wi-Fi (5GHz). Furthermore, the listing reveals a big battery inside the device. The smartphone packs a 7,800mAh cell. Also Read - Redmi 10 2022 could be in works, may launch soon in India

In addition to this, the popular tipster DigitalChatStation (via MyDrivers) confirmed this Redmi tablet’s display specification. The tipster confirms the tablet has a 10.61-inch display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. It is an IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Redmi 10A Sport with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC launched in India

Other than this, we can expect the tablet to come with a single camera on the back as well as on the front. It could be an 8MP snapper on the rear and a 5MP lens on the front.

At the moment, the chipset that will be used inside the tablet is unclear, but we should get to know about it pretty soon. We expect it to come with a mid or budget-range Qualcomm chipset. The tablet is likely to house a big battery with 67W fast charging support.

Moreover, it could borrow some features from the Xiaomi tablet. It may have a stereo speaker setup, IR Blaster, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Redmi Tablet Pricing and launch timeline

In terms of pricing, we can expect it to launch in the budget or mid-range. Since it will be branded as a Redmi tablet, it should come at an aggressive price. Recently, the pricing of the tablet was tipped. This upcoming Redmi tablet could be priced at around CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs 17,580).

Since the tablet has passed the FCC certification, expect it to launch sooner than expected.