A 4G smartphone under Rs 4,000: Reliance Jio, itel brings a budget smartphone for India

itel and Reliance Jio together have announced a new 4G smartphone in India dubbed the itel A23 Pro. With this new itel smartphone, the aim is to deliver the most affordable 4G smartphone to Reliance Jio users in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi, OnePlus and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

The itel A23 Pro smartphone will up for grabs at Reliance Digital Stores, MyJio Stores, Reliancedigital.in and over 2 lakh retail stores across India. The itel A23 Pro will go on sale across India starting June 1, 2021. Also Read - Jio now offers 300 minutes free talktime to JioPhone users: Here's how to avail the special offer

itel A23 Pro specs and price in India

The itel A23 Pro was previously launched with a price tag of Rs 4,999. Under the Jio partnership, Reliance Jio users will be able to grab the itel A23 Pro at an attractive price of Rs 3,899. Also Read - DoT permits telecom service providers to go ahead with 5G trials

Under this offer, itel A23 Pro customers on Jio will be entitled to benefits worth Rs 3,000. The benefits include Rs 3,000 worth vouchers from partners on select prepaid recharge of Rs 249 & above. The offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the itel A23 Pro comes packed with a 5-inch display with a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. The phone is powered by a Quad-core, 1.4 GHz processor paired with 1 GB of RAM and 8GB ROM which is expandable up to 32GB. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 10.0 (Go Edition). The phone comes in two colour options – Sapphire Blue and Lake Blue.

On the camera front, the itel smartphone comes packed with a 2 MP rear camera + VGA selfie camera with soft flash. The phone also includes a beauty mode and capable of capturing a sharp, detailed and delightful photos. The itel A23 Pro comes packed with a 2400 mAh battery. It includes 2 SIM slots wherein at least one slot data functionality is available with the Jio SIM only and the other slot is functional for other operators for non-data activities.