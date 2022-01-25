Reliance Jio Next was launched last year and it aimed to democratize smartphones. However, the device failed to capture a substantial market share. Now, Reliance Jio is betting big on 5G. Not only as a telecom carrier but also as a smartphone manufacturer. The company is reportedly planning to launch a 5G smartphone along with the rollout of its 5G network. Also Read - Indian government to own 35.8 percent of Vodafone Idea

A new report has surfaced, claiming that Reliance JioPhone 5G may be on the cards. Android Central has provided details about the launch timeline of the device as well as the specifications of the upcoming device. The website has cited internal sources for this new information.

It is interesting to note that Reliance JioPhone 5G may just be one of the multiple smartphones the company is planning to launch. The specs of the new JioPhone 5G may also change ahead of the official launch. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

The report suggests that Reliance Jio plans to launch the JioPhone 5G later this year. The launch of the new smartphone may coincide with the rollout of the 5G network by Jio. Considering that 5G is still mostly found in devices priced above Rs 15,000, Reliance Jio will have the market cut out for its new affordable smartphone. Jio will have to price the JioPhone 5G at a very attractive price to take on the likes of Redmi and Realme smartphones.

Leaked Specifications

The report not only revealed the launch timeline of the new Jio smartphone but also shared the specifications of the upcoming device. The JioPhone 5G is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, which is one of the cheapest chipset to offer 5G connectivity.

The RAM will be bumped up to 4GB and the internal storage might be limited to 32GB. However, JioPhone 5G is expected to get a dedicated microSD card slot, apart from the dual SIM slot.

The display of the new phone will be an upgrade in comparison to the JioPhone Next. The JioPhone 5G is expected to get a 6.5-inch display with a HD+ resolution (1600×720).

Connectivity will be the devices USP. The report suggests that the phone might support N3, N5, N28, N40, and N78 5G bands.

In terms of battery, the device is expected to feature a fairly large 5000mAh unit. To top it all, the device might also get USB Type-C port along with 18W of fast charging capacity.

The camera might be where Jio might cut some corners. The report suggests that Reliance Jio might use the same camera module as the one used on JioPhone Next. That means the phone might get a 13megapixel primary camera and an 8megapixel front-facing camera.

In terms of design, the JioPhone 5G is expected to get an updated look. The bezels might be much slimmer than what was found on JioPhone Next. The phone might house the front-facing camera in a hole-punch cutout.