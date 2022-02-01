Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

Reliance Jio has positioned itself as India’s leading telecom service provider and in doing so has been regularly expanding its affordable lineup of JioPhones. The company is reportedly working on a JioPhone 5G, which will be an affordable 5G smartphone that runs a custom Android version developed by Reliance and Google. Ahead of the official unveiling of the smartphone, the price and specifications have allegedly surfaced online. Also Read - 5G in India: FM announces details of 5G auction and rollout in the country

JioPhone 5G: Expected price in India

According to a recent report by Android Central, JioPhone 5G will be made available between Rs 9,000 to Rs 12,000. Reliance Jio could also bring in some financing options similar to what it offered with the JioPhone Next last year, to make it easy for people to get the phone. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 5G auction, BharatNet project and more

JioPhone 5G: Expected specifications

According to the Android Central report, the JioPhone 5G will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The device will run Google’s Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system customised specially for the JioPhone 5G. Also Read - Union Budget app: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

The device will come with at least 32GB of onboard storage expandable via a microSD card via a dedicated slot. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options will include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, the device is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock using the front camera.

JioPhone 5G is said to sport a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it will feature an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

JioPhone 5G is said to run Pragati OS which is a custom fork of Android currently also present on the JioPhone Next. The OS will include tweaks like an always-on Google Assistant, read-aloud text, instant translation via Google Lens and Google Translate, and Indic language support. It will also come preloaded with MyJio, JioTV, and JioSaavn apps. The device could also carry a custom Jio launcher.