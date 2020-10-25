comscore Samsung Galaxy A02s allegedly spotted on Geekbench, specifications tipped | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A02s allegedly spotted on Geekbench, key specifications tipped

Samsung Galaxy A02s will join the company's growing Galaxy A series that includes both entry-level and mid-range phones.

  Updated: October 25, 2020 2:53 PM IST
Image for representation purpose

Samsung Galaxy smartphone lineup is set for a new addition before the end of 2020. The brand is reportedly working on a slew of phones that will be launching in the coming weeks. And the latest one to make the news is the Galaxy A02s. This is expected to be a budget device and will come powered by Snapdragon 450 processor from Qualcomm. And going by the details tipped by an alleged Geekbench listing, the phone is unlikely to get everyone excited. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ design renders leaked with new camera module

Samsung Galaxy A02s specifications (expected)

The Geekbench listing for Samsung SM-A025G, spotted by MySmartPrice, which is believed to be of Galaxy A02s suggests that the upcoming Samsung Android phone will run on Android 10. Additionally, it indicates the presence of an unnamed octa-core Qualcomm chipset that will come paired with 3GB of RAM. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 gets One UI 2.5 version via new update

The Samsung Galaxy A0 and Galaxy M0 series basically caters to entry-level buyers, who are primarily looking to upgrade from a non-4G device. But the overall package on offer with these series leaves a lot to be desired. Yet, Samsung continues to dish out phones in this range.

It will be intriguing to see if the company has managed to sell decent numbers of these phones. Coming back to the Galaxy A02s, the leaks or benchmarking website are the only source of information about this product for now. So, we’ll wait for a some more time to get a better idea of the Galaxy A02s.

Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly bringing another F-series device to India, aimed at the budget segment, possibly called the Galaxy F12. Details and specifications of the device are sketchy for now. But it is tipped that Samsung is bringing it to India. The model is said to be called the SM-F127G and based on past numbers, company could brand it as the Galaxy F12 or Galaxy F12s. There are chances that the mobile giant could repurpose the Galaxy M21 as the Galaxy F12. The Galaxy M21 is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset and comes with up to 6GB of RAM as well as 128GB of onboard storage. It uses a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch on the top to hold the selfie camera.

  Published Date: October 25, 2020 2:52 PM IST
  Updated Date: October 25, 2020 2:53 PM IST

Best Sellers