Samsung accidentally leaks One UI 4 Android 12 update schedule for Galaxy devices
Samsung accidentally leaks Android 12 update schedule: Check list of devices

Samsung had reportedly posted an update on the Samsung Members Korean forums disclosing the launch timeline of the stable update of the One UI 4

Samsung One UI 4, an Android 12 update was recently rolled out to the Galaxy S21 series. The company is yet to unveil its update roadmap for other Samsung devices. However, a new report now suggests that the South Korean brand may have accidentally leaked the update timeline of Android 12 based One UI 4. Also Read - Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Portrait Light, Blur, Smart Suggestions and more

Samsung had reportedly posted an update on the Samsung Members Korean forums disclosing the launch timeline of the stable update of the One UI 4. However, the post was quickly deleted. Tipster @FrontTron managed to get a screen grab of the information (translated from the original post) before it was taken down. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

Going by the timeline shared in the screengrab, the next Samsung devices to get the Android 12 update will include the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, Note20, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G. These devices will get the One UI 4 update in December 2021. Also Read - PUBG New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

In next rollout will happen as early as January 2022, according to the leaked document. In the January slot devices that will get the update include Galaxy Fold 5G, Z Flip, Note 10/10+, $20 FE, $10 5G, S10+/S10/S10e, A52s 5G, A42 5G, Quantum2.

Samsung will roll out the One UI 4 to Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ in the month of February next year.

In April 2022, devices that may get the update includes Galaxy A51 5G, Tab S7 FE/ S7 FE 5G, A90 5G, Tab S6/S6 5G, Jump.

The May 2022 roll out will be pushed out for Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Tab Active3, A32, A31, A12, Buddy, Wide5, Tab A7(2020).

In June 2022, Samsung will roll out the update to Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, according to the leaked schedule.

Finally, Samsung Galaxy A21s, Xcover5, M12 will get the Android 12 based update in July 2022.

Considering that the update has been leaked and not official, buyers should take this information with a grain of salt. Additionally, users need to note that the launch schedule has been introduced for Samsung’s South Korean customers, the updates might roll out later for its audience in India. Even after the official updates, updates may be halted for a while when severe problem patches are needed, according to the leaked statement.

  Published Date: November 16, 2021 9:23 AM IST

