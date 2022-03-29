comscore Did Samsung just praise Oppo Find N on Twitter?
News

Samsung accidentally praises Oppo Find N on Twitter

Mobiles

Samsung has praised the Oppo Find N by calling it out 'ah-mazing' in a Twitter thread. It remains unclear if this was intentional or accidental.

Oppo Find N 2

Image: Oppo Global

Samsung is undeniably the biggest market player when it comes to foldable display smartphones. The company has brought foldable display smartphones in the mainstream smartphone market with its Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip series smartphones. Even so, the company is facing competition from companies such as Oppo and Xiaomi that are dipping their toes in the foldables market with their first-generation device. Amid such intense competition, Samsung has been caught praising a rival foldable display smartphone on Twitter. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch date confirmed: Check out launch details here

An Oppo and OnePlus PR executive recently shared a GIF of the Oppo Find N on Twitter. “For all the recent comments suggesting that today’s Android smartphones are “all the same” and “boring”, a little reminder,” the executive wrote in a post that was accompanied by the GIF of the Oppo Find N. Samsung responded to the Tweet by calling Oppo’s foldable phone “pretty ah-mazing”. Also Read - Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

Now, it remains unclear if it was accidental or intentional. In an era of intense competition we rarely see companies complimenting each other on an innovative device, which makes us believe that the compliment was accidental rather than intentional. It is possible that Samsung misunderstood the device to be one of its own Galaxy Z Fold series devices and hence praised the device on the post.

On the other hand, it is possible that Samsung genuinely finds the Oppo Find N innovative, in which case it would be a show of good faith on the part of the company. In any case, Samsung has left the tweet on the platform for sometime now, leaving the real reason behind the tweet for the people to decide.

Nevertheless, we hope that Oppo takes a cue from Samsung and brings its first foldable display smartphone – the Oppo Find N – to other markets around the world. At the moment, Oppo sells its foldable phone only in China.

Separately, Samsung is betting big on foldable display smartphones. The company has already clubbed its Galaxy Note series into the Galaxy S-series Ultra. Now, word is that the company is planning to launch another foldable display smartphone this year in addition to its existing Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series devices. Ice Universe says that the company could launch a ‘scroll screen phone’ or a rollable display phone in the second half of this year. Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything yet so for now we will have to wait and watch out for more clues from the company.

  • Published Date: March 29, 2022 11:49 AM IST

