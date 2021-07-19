Samsung accidentally reveals Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch date, then removes it

Samsung has accidentally revealed the teaser for the next Unpacked event. The leaked teaser revealed the August 11 launch date along with an illustration depicting the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The caption also suggests revealing folding phones, but there’s no mention of anything related to the upcoming Wear OS smartwatches from Samsung. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India leaks ahead of official launch: Check details

The teaser was later removed from the website, but it hung around long enough to be recorded by tipsters. The illustration clearly points at the larger Galaxy Z Fold 3 as the successor to the Fold 2, and a newer Galaxy Z Flip successor. The Fold in a dark green while the Flip in a pink shade may also hint at the new colours you can expect from Samsung.

Previous rumours suggested that Samsung is planning a cheaper version of the Flip. Expected to be called the Galaxy Z Flip Lite, Samsung could use the existing Flip model as the base. The regular Galaxy Z Flip 3 is going to get a notable design upgrade from the 2020 model. Instead of the smaller 1.1-inch OLED display on the outside, Samsung is now going to use a bigger 1.9-inch OLED display; more in line with the Razr 5G.

In theory, this could display full messages and possibly give basic device controls to users. A new design accommodates this bigger display in a similar fashion to the older Pixel 2 series.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 renders have been leaked widely, including the launch date. Other products that Samsung is expected to launch at this event include the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. The new Galaxy Watch series will run the new unified operating system Samsung has built-in collaboration with Google. Few key specifications, image renders and price of the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 have also been leaked.

Leaks also suggested that Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S21 FE alongside these folding smartphones. The S21 FE is only expected to launch in select markets, including the US. India availability is unknown at the moment.