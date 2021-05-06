Samsung accidently confirms Galaxy A82 5G, launch looks imminent

Samsung plans to launch several new smartphones under its existing series in the upcoming months in India. Earlier this week, we reported about the coming of the Galaxy A22 and Galaxy F22 smartphone in the country, now a new report shows the coming of another Galaxy A series device. This one is the Galaxy A85 5G smartphone. Well, this is no rumour but the company has itself confirmed the device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A82 5G accidently leaked on company's site, to launch soon

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has accidently confirmed the upcoming Galaxy A82 5G, the successor to the recently launched Galaxy A72 5G, which is yet to be available in India. The company has already listed the smartphone as an eligible device for quarterly security updates, which hints at the imminent launch. Android Central was the first to report about the same.

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G coming soon

If we go by rumours and leaks circulating on the internet, the recently launched Galaxy Quantum 2 could launch as the Galaxy A82 5G in the global market including India. Does this mean that the Galaxy A82 5G will include the same set of specs as the Quantum 2?

In that case, the upcoming Galaxy A82 5G will pack a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 1440p resolution. The smartphone will include three cameras on the back including 64-megapixel primary main image sensor coupled with 12-megapixel ultrawide and 5-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone will pack a 10-megapixel sensor.

Again, if the Galaxy A82 5G is indeed the rebranded version of the Galaxy Quantum 2, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. There will be a 4,500mAh battery.

Besides the Galaxy A82 5G, Samsung is developing several other smartphones for the Indian market including the Galaxy A52 5G, among others.