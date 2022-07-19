Samsung confirms dates for its next Galaxy Unpacked event: Check details

Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 in February this year wherein the company launched its Galaxy S22 series of smartphones and Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets. The Galaxy S22 series marked a major shift in Samsung’s premium smartphone strategy as it brought in the Galaxy Note series in the fold. Now, the company has confirmed that it will be hosting another Galaxy Unpacked event soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 likely to arrive on August 10: Report

Samsung in a cryptic tweet via its Samsung Mobile page confirmed that it will host its next Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on August 10, 2022. The company's tweet includes a set of three images. Match the characters with the colours and arrange them in the order mentioned in the last tweet, which says, "When will something greater arrive?", and you will get the date for Samsung's next major event, that is, 08.10.22, or August 10, 2022.

Notably, the tweet comes just a day after tipster Evan Blass shared a leaked press invite for the event via a post on Twitter. The image shared by the tipster, which has now been removed, has a blurred out Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone in the background in purple. Blass in a thread on the micro-blogging platform also said that Samsung has set “Unfold Your World” as the theme for this year’s event. The image, since then, has been removed by Twitter, which confirms the company’s plans further.

As far as the details are concerned, Samsung so far hasn’t mentioned as to what we should expect from the device. But it isn’t hard to guess that the Korean electronics giant will be launching its next-generation of foldable display smartphones, that is, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which will succeed last year’s Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which will succeed the Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone that was launched alongside the less pricier foldable smartphone back in 2021.

Apart from the next-generation of foldable display smartphones, Samsung is also expected to launch its next-generation of smartwatches, that is, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its upcoming event on August 10. However, we will have to wait for the company to spill the beans as to what we should expect from its upcoming event.