Samsung has scheduled to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10 in different regions including India. The launch would commence in the evening in India and the sale of the phones is expected to happen by this month itself.

Samsung is dropping the letter “Z” from its Fold lineup this year

Ahead of the launch, a leak reveals that Samsung may be dropping the "Z" moniker from its foldable lineup this year. Although a few rumors in the past stated similar news suggesting that Samsung wants to remove the "Z" moniker.

Samsung's 'Repair Mode' will keep the user data hidden during repair: How it works

Now finally it will be doing it, if the leak is to be believed. While it is easier for consumers and brands to call these foldables with a shorter and clearer name, the reason why Samsung is actually dropping the Z moniker starting with Fold 4 and Flip 4 could surprise you.

As per the same leak, Samsung will be removing the “Z” letter from its foldable lineup because the Russian Military uses it. This is an effect of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian Military tanks and other vehicles used in the war have the letter Z on them, which is why Samsung could be doing away with “Z.”

Samsung is yet to officially confirm the same, so do take the information with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 India Launch, Pre-reservations

Samsung is all set to do a mega launch of its Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 on August 10 in multiple markets. The launch will commence at 6:30 PM IST in India. Both phones are already up for pre-reservations in the country.

Those who wish to pre-reserve the upcoming foldable phones can visit the Samsung India website and pay Rs 1,999 for reserving the phones. And Of course, there will be benefits. Pre-booking customers will get benefits worth Rs 5,000.

Other than the foldable phones, we are also expected to see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro at the event. Samsung won’t be having a Classic model this year.