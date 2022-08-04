comscore Samsung could be dropping the letter "Z" from its foldable lineup this year: Here's why
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Could Be Dropping The Letter Z From Its Foldable Lineup
News

Samsung is reportedly removing the letter "Z" from Fold 4 and Flip 4

Mobiles

Samsung will reportedly be removing the letter "Z" from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cream

Samsung has scheduled to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10 in different regions including India. The launch would commence in the evening in India and the sale of the phones is expected to happen by this month itself. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G gets a price cut of Rs 2,000 in India

Samsung is dropping the letter “Z” from its Fold lineup this year

Ahead of the launch, a leak reveals that Samsung may be dropping the “Z” moniker from its foldable lineup this year. Although a few rumors in the past stated similar news suggesting that Samsung wants to remove the “Z” moniker. Also Read - OnePlus 10T, Moto Razr 2022, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more: Top smartphones to launch in August 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Pink Gold Also Read - Samsung's 'Repair Mode' will keep the user data hidden during repair: How it works

Now finally it will be doing it,  if the leak is to be believed. While it is easier for consumers and brands to call these foldables with a shorter and clearer name, the reason why Samsung is actually dropping the Z moniker starting with Fold 4 and Flip 4 could surprise you.

As per the same leak, Samsung will be removing the “Z” letter from its foldable lineup because the Russian Military uses it. This is an effect of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian Military tanks and other vehicles used in the war have the letter Z on them, which is why Samsung could be doing away with “Z.”

Samsung is yet to officially confirm the same, so do take the information with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 India Launch, Pre-reservations

Samsung is all set to do a mega launch of its Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 on August 10 in multiple markets. The launch will commence at 6:30 PM IST in India. Both phones are already up for pre-reservations in the country.

Those who wish to pre-reserve the upcoming foldable phones can visit the Samsung India website and pay Rs 1,999 for reserving the phones. And Of course, there will be benefits. Pre-booking customers will get benefits worth Rs 5,000.

Other than the foldable phones, we are also expected to see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro at the event. Samsung won’t be having a Classic model this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2022 1:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 4, 2022 1:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung to drop "Z" from this years foldable lineup
Mobiles
Samsung to drop "Z" from this years foldable lineup
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto details leaked ahead of August 18 launch: Check variants, design and price

automobile

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto details leaked ahead of August 18 launch: Check variants, design and price

Tata Nexon to Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Here are the top-selling SUVs in July 2022

Photo Gallery

Tata Nexon to Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Here are the top-selling SUVs in July 2022

iQoo 9T 5G to go on sale today: Check price, offers

Mobiles

iQoo 9T 5G to go on sale today: Check price, offers

OnePlus announces offers on the newly launched OnePlus 10T 5G

Deals

OnePlus announces offers on the newly launched OnePlus 10T 5G

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BSNL launches new prepaid plan in India: Price, benefits, validity

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check offers

Samsung to drop "Z" from this years foldable lineup

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto details leaked ahead of August 18 launch: Check variants, design and price

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video

Hands On

iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All, Watch video to know all about it

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All, Watch video to know all about it
BGR Talks: Amit Kumar, CEO OLX Group in India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Amit Kumar, CEO OLX Group in India
Google Pixel 7 Pro and 7 Release Date and Pre- Order Details REVEALED, Check out the video to know more

News

Google Pixel 7 Pro and 7 Release Date and Pre- Order Details REVEALED, Check out the video to know more

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999