Samsung has reportedly killed off its Galaxy S22 FE smartphone this year as the company plans to shift its focus somewhere else. As per a report by The Elec, as the company witnesses a chip shortage, the demand for the company's flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra has surged. To focus on the production of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, instead of launching a new device, Samsung has terminated the development of the Galaxy S22 Fan Edition.

Samsung might kill off Galaxy S22 FE

The report reveals that the company is not planning to shut down the FE series entirely. It is expected that the Galaxy S23 FE will debut next year.

For the unversed, Galaxy S22 FE was expected to be powered by the same chipset as the S22 Ultra chipset. The report further adds that Samsung was planning to offer 3 million units of the Fan Edition and plans to manufacture the same number of units for Galaxy S23 FE as well.

Samsung is going strong on its aim to manufacture 10 million units of Galaxy S22 Ultra but needs to manage the resources accordingly. Next year, the company plans to produce 30 percent more Ultra models i.e. 13 million. For other handsets, Samsung reportedly plans to manufacture 8.5 million units and 6.5 million units for Galaxy S22 Plus.

For the unversed, it was recently revealed that smartphone shipments have dropped by 9 percent year-on-year in Q2 2022 globally. Here, Samsung took first place with a 21 percent market share as it strengthened it’s low-end A series supply.

Samsung is all set to host its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. The tech giant is likely to launch Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold devices.

Samsung, in its invite, stated, “Join Samsung Electronics on August 10 to learn how the company is pushing boundaries, defying conventions and opening doors to new experiences. Galaxy Unpacked will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET or 6.30 pm IST.”