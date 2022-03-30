comscore Why Samsung dropped Z branding from Galaxy Fold3, Galaxy Flip3
Samsung drops ‘Z’ branding from Galaxy Fold3, Galaxy Flip3: Here’s why

The letter ‘Z’ has been widely used by the Russian army since it invaded Ukraine.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Image: Samsung

Samsung’s line of foldable display smartphones picked by ‘Galaxy Z’ branding back in 2020 with the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. But now, word is that Samsung is backing away from it in some parts of Europe. Also Read - Samsung unveils Galaxy A13, A23, A33 5G, A53 5G, A73 5G smartphones in India

The company has reportedly dropped ‘Z’ branding from its line of foldable devices in some countries in Europe. The change is visible in Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia. In all other markets, the company had retained the ‘Z’ branding in its Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones. Also Read - Samsung accidentally praises Oppo Find N on Twitter

Ishan Agarwal was one of the first ones to notice the change. “Samsung has removed the ‘Z’ from its phones in certain European countries…New retail boxes have been printed as well,” Agarwal wrote highlighting the fact that change had also permeated in the retail boxes of these devices in the mentioned countries.

While Samsung hasn’t explained as to why it has made this change, Agarwal says dropping the ‘Z’ branding could be a result of the ongoing geopolitical situation in Ukraine. “Change could be due to symbol ‘Z’ representing Russian Army during the ongoing invasion in Ukraine,” the tipster wrote in his tweet.

For those of you who haven’t been keeping up with updates regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the letter ‘Z’ has been widely used by the Russian army since it invaded Ukraine. NPR reports that Billboards featuring the letter have appeared in several Russian cities. State-owned RT is also selling T-shirts with the letter printed on it on its website. In addition to that, the letter Z has also been spotted on Russian army tanks invading Ukraine.

It is worth noting that the relevance of the origins of the letter Z for the Russians remain unknown. While some suggest that the letter stands for “zapad,” which means west in Russian, others suggest that the letter stands for “zhopa”, which means ass. NPR says the letter doesn’t exist in the scripts used in Russia and Ukraine.

  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 7:13 PM IST

