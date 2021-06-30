Samsung and AMD working on a next-generation mobile chip GPU have raise hopes among Samsung fans. AMD will be using a mobile version of the same custom RDNA 2 GPU architecture that powers the latest game consoles. Samsung is yet to give out information on the performance credentials but thanks to a bunch of leaks, we have a decent idea about the performance expectations from this GPU. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G could come with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64MP triple camera and more

The AMD GPU has appeared on the 3D Mark Wild Life test and posted some impressive numbers, despite being on a test bed. The AMD GPU in this instance is paired to a chip that has the old Cortex A77 processor core but that hasn't stopped it from dominating the test with numbers that beat Apple's A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 888.

Samsung AMD GPU impresses in early benchmarks

The testbed Exynos chip with this new AMD RDNA 2 GPU has managed to score 8,134 points in the 3D Mark Wildlife test, as pointed by noted tipster Ice Universe. This is much higher than what this year's Exynos 2100 managed to achieve, which was 5,130. The Apple A14 Bionic also scored an average of 7,000 points in this test.

Do note that the Samsung AMD GPU couldn’t beat the 3D Mark score that Apple’s M1 chip amassed. However, this was just a testbed running on an older CPU. With modern Cortex cores expected to make an appearance on the next-gen Exynos 2000 series chip, it is expected that Samsung could have one of the most powerful chipsets in the industry.

However, Qualcomm and Apple are also expected to make advances in performance with their next-gen chip announcement. Hence, it remains to be seen how much can Samsung push with this chip.

The RDNA 2 GPU could help Samsung address the issues related to hardcore gaming on its Galaxy devices. The company is also expected to use this for its ARM-based Windows PCs to match the likes if the M1-powered Apple MacBook models.

Currently, Samsung offers the Exynos 2100 chipset on its Galaxy S21 series devices in global markets while the US models rely on the Snapdragon 888.