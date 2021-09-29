Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, the latest offering from Samsung has landed in the Indian market. The phone has been launched for a starting price of Rs 20,999 The highlights of the new Galaxy F42 smartphone is its 90Hz display, 64-megapixel triple camera setup, and a big 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F42 5G launching next week: Confirmed specs, expected price in India, and more

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price in India starts at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage model. There is an 8GB/128GB storage version as well which comes at a cost of Rs 25,999. The handset will be available for purchase during the Big Billion Days sale starting October 3. Consumers can also buy it from Samsung's official website, and retail stores across the country.

As for the launch offers, the tech giant has listed a special introductory price of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB version. Flipkart has also listed a few offers that include- no-cost EMI starting from Rs 902 a month. The e-retailer has also included an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy F42 features a plain design with a square-shaped rear camera module, and a dewdrop notch style display with a thick chin. The power button doubles up as the fingerprint sensor. At the bottom, you will find a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

As for the core specs, the new Galaxy F42 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, along with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage. For photography, the phone offers a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, an 8-megapixel rests at the dewdrop notch. The camera software includes- Slow Motion, Food mode, Night mode, Pro mode, Hyperlapse, among other features. The Galaxy F42 5G runs One UI 3.1 based Android 11 OS.

The phone has Dolby Atmos support to deliver an immersive sound experience. It ships with a 5,000mAh battery and bundles a 15W adapter. Connectivity options include- 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include- accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.