News

Samsung Galaxy A Fold series to launch at a budget pricing

Mobiles

Samsung will reportedly launch a cheaper foldable smartphone series dubbed the Samsung Galaxy A Fold. The A-series foldable phones won't use Ultra-Thin-Glass like the Galaxy Z Fold series.

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Image- (Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3)

The foldable smartphone market in India consists of two players, Samsung and Motorola. Motorola, however, isn’t that popular when it comes to the foldable department and there’s only one phone in its portfolio that’s available for purchase, the Razr 5G. Samsung, on the other hand, has two foldable phones in its portfolio and the brand is dominating the market. Also Read - Samsung Gaming Hub launches on 2022 smart TVs with access to Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Twitch, Stadia and more

The Cheaper Galaxy A Fold series is incoming

Now, as per a new report from Korea, Samsung could launch a new budget foldable phone series dubbed Samsung Galaxy A Fold. The ‘Galaxy A’ series is currently there for phones in the brand’s portfolio. The series comprises budget and mid-range phones with premium design. Also Read - Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S22 series phones, Galaxy Watch 4 and more for students in India

It appears that the same formula will now work for foldable phones. The new Galaxy A Fold foldable phone series is expected to bring budget foldable devices so that they could be available to more people. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 review: One PC for all your needs

Also, the sales of the Galaxy A-series are better than the S-series as per the Korean source, that said, Samsung might want to try out launching A-series foldable phones.

In addition to this, the pricing of the smartphone has also been leaked, ahead of any announcement by the brand. The pricing comes from the same source that leaked the presence of A-series foldable phones.

Pricing of the Galaxy A Fold foldable phone

According to the ET News, Samsung’s budget foldable smartphone could launch at a price of 1 million won (that’s roughly Rs. 61,052/$772). This pricing seems fair enough for a Samsung foldable phone as the brand’s higher Galaxy Z Fold series is priced above Rs. 1 lakh.

But let’s not get excited as this pricing is probably for the Korean market. The price in other regions could be higher including all the taxes.

Besides the pricing, some key details of the Galaxy A foldable phones have been leaked. The A Fold series won’t come with the Ultra-Thin Glass layer like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Instead, Samsung may use a cheaper solution for its foldable technology.

The other specifications of the Galaxy A foldable series will be slightly toned-down. Unfortunately, no other details have been revealed yet.

Also, it is currently unknown what will be the design of the Galaxy A-series foldable phones. It could be like the Z Fold 3‘s full-sized foldable form factor or Z Flip 3‘s smaller form factor.

The A-series of foldable phones won’t arrive anytime soon. The A-series of foldable phones are expected to launch sometime in 2024.

  • Published Date: July 1, 2022 2:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 1, 2022 4:22 PM IST

