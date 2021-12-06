Samsung has launched a new budget smartphone in India dubbed the Galaxy A03 Core with a price starting at Rs 7,999. The smartphone comes in a single variant packed with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. With the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, the South Korean smartphone aims to take on the likes of the Realme C series, Poco M series, and Redmi 9 series smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design revealed via official support page, listings: Report

The newly launched smartphone will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading online portals. The sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. The Galaxy A03 Core comes in two colour options including — Black and Blue. Also Read - Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity, vehicle infotainment

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core joins the Galaxy A03s in the series that launched in India back in the month of August. The Galaxy A03s is slightly on the expensive side. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 11499 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. The top-end model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage was launched at a price of Rs 12499. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series reportedly received BIS certification

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications

The Galaxy A03 Core offers a powerful set of specifications. It comes packed with a 6.5-inch Infinity V display with HD+ screen resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The company hasn’t revealed whether the phone comes with fast charging support or not.

On the hardware front, the Galaxy A03 Core is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, with support for expandable storage of up to 1TB. It runs on the latest Android Go 11 platform. The company claims that Android 11 Go is around 20 percent faster compared to Android 10 Go.

In terms of camera specifications, the phone comes with a single camera sensor on the rear and front panel. On the backside, the phone includes an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 5-megapixel image shooter.