comscore Samsung Galaxy A03 Core budget phone launched with a 5000mAh battery: Check price in India, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 Core budget phone launched with a 5000mAh battery: Check price in India, specs
News

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core budget phone launched with a 5000mAh battery: Check price in India, specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM variant. Check sale details, price in India, specifications and other details here.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Samsung has launched a new budget smartphone in India dubbed the Galaxy A03 Core with a price starting at Rs 7,999. The smartphone comes in a single variant packed with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. With the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, the South Korean smartphone aims to take on the likes of the Realme C series, Poco M series, and Redmi 9 series smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design revealed via official support page, listings: Report

The newly launched smartphone will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading online portals. The sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. The Galaxy A03 Core comes in two colour options including — Black and Blue. Also Read - Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity, vehicle infotainment

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core joins the Galaxy A03s in the series that launched in India back in the month of August. The Galaxy A03s is slightly on the expensive side. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 11499 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. The top-end model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage was launched at a price of Rs 12499. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series reportedly received BIS certification

To vote for more categories, click here

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications

The Galaxy A03 Core offers a powerful set of specifications. It comes packed with a 6.5-inch Infinity V display with HD+ screen resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The company hasn’t revealed whether the phone comes with fast charging support or not.

On the hardware front, the Galaxy A03 Core is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, with support for expandable storage of up to 1TB. It runs on the latest Android Go 11 platform. The company claims that Android 11 Go is around 20 percent faster compared to Android 10 Go.

In terms of camera specifications, the phone comes with a single camera sensor on the rear and front panel. On the backside, the phone includes an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 5-megapixel image shooter.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 6, 2021 4:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM variant. Check sale details, price in India, specifications and other details here.
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM variant. Check sale details, price in India, specifications and other details here.
How to use Facebook Messenger's Split Payments feature

Apps

How to use Facebook Messenger's Split Payments feature

WhatsApp brings this change to audio messages: New feature rolling out for these users

Apps

WhatsApp brings this change to audio messages: New feature rolling out for these users

Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

Mobiles

Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Best ideas for those who prefer more than just a smartphone camera

Photo Gallery

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Best ideas for those who prefer more than just a smartphone camera

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Best ideas for those who prefer more than just a smartphone camera

Photo Gallery

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Best ideas for those who prefer more than just a smartphone camera

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel Watch image leaks reveal design and looks

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM variant. Check sale details, price in India, specifications and other details here.

WhatsApp brings this change to audio messages: New feature rolling out for these users

Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

Vivo planning to launch an electric scooter in India? Trademark for EV surfaces

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM variant. Check sale details, price in India, specifications and other details here.

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM variant. Check sale details, price in India, specifications and other details here.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design revealed

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design revealed
Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity, vehicle infotainment

News

Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity, vehicle infotainment
Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets this major certification in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets this major certification in India
Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में आई जबरदस्त गन स्किन-- Ice Bones, जानें कैसे पा सकते हैं इसे आप

Free Fire Redeem Code For 6 December: तुंरत रिडीम करें यह कोड, फ्री मिल रहा धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेगी बड़ी स्क्रीन और 5000mAh बैटरी

Jio ने लॉन्च किए 4 नए प्रीपेड प्लान, डेली डेटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ फ्री मिलेगा Disney+ Hotstar का सब्सक्रिप्शन

पबजी मोबाइल वाला फीचर अब BGMI में भी, इस तरह से मिलेगा आपको नया कैरेक्टर

Latest Videos

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design
Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Google Pixel Watch image leaks reveal design and looks
News
Google Pixel Watch image leaks reveal design and looks
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM variant. Check sale details, price in India, specifications and other details here.

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM variant. Check sale details, price in India, specifications and other details here.
WhatsApp brings this change to audio messages: New feature rolling out for these users

Apps

WhatsApp brings this change to audio messages: New feature rolling out for these users
Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

Mobiles

Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021
Vivo planning to launch an electric scooter in India? Trademark for EV surfaces

Electric Vehicle

Vivo planning to launch an electric scooter in India? Trademark for EV surfaces

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers