News

Samsung Galaxy A03 might launch in India in February end or early March

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 might come in two storage variants- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and two colour options-Black and Red.

samsung galaxy a03

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy A03 in India soon. Although the company has not yet revealed the launch date of the smartphone, but recent leaks suggest that it can debut in India as soon as the end of February. Tipster Mukul Sharma has also revealed other launch details and India pricing of this upcoming smartphone. Notably, this smartphone will fall in the mid-range price segment. For the unversed, the smartphone is already launched in global markets and is likely to come with the same specifications in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 Core budget phone launched with a 5000mAh battery: Check price in India, specs

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Mukul Sharma suggests that the smartphone will launch at the end of February or early in March. He further adds that the smartphone might come in two storage variants- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and two colour options-Black and Red. The smartphone is expected to be priced somewhere around 12,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced

Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications, features

Going by the global variant, Samsung Galaxy A03 will feature a 6.5-inch Infinity V display with a dew-drop notch to house the front camera. In terms of design, the phone will come with a textured back panel with volume buttons on the right edge of the frame.

As for the core specs, the phone will be powered by an octa-core processor (2×1.6GHz + 6×1.6GHz). The chipset will be coupled with three RAM/storage configurations- 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, and 4GB RAM/128GB storage options. In terms of photography, the Samsung Galaxy A03 is expected to come with a dual-camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone offers a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

As for the battery capacity, like the other Galaxy smartphones, the new Galaxy A03 will house a big 5,000mAh battery. It will come with Dolby Atmos support and likely measure 164.275.9×9.1mm. The global variant was launched in three colour options-Black, Blue, and Red.

  • Published Date: February 16, 2022 10:19 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy A03 with a dual rear camera setup to launch soon in India
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM variant. Check sale details, price in India, specifications and other details here.

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM variant. Check sale details, price in India, specifications and other details here.
Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 9 Pro और Realme 9 Pro+ आज भारत में होगें लॉन्च, जानें कहां देखें लॉन्चिंग इवेंट और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Nokia G11 हुआ लॉन्च, ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा और 5050mAh बैटरी समेत मिल रहे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन

Itel A27 भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत है 6000 रुपये से कम, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) में कैसे पाएं मजेदार Spider-Man आउटफिट? यहां से जानें तरीका

Instagram में एक के बाद एक ऑटोमेटिक प्ले नहीं होगीं वीडियो, बस करना होगा यह काम

Best Sellers