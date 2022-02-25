Samsung launched the new Galaxy A03 in India. The new A-series smartphone has been placed in the budget segment with starting price of Rs 10,499. The new Galaxy A03 comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and a relatively large display panel. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch: Details here

Price and Availability

The new Samsung Galaxy A03 will be competing with Redmi and Realme in the budget segment. The phone is priced at Rs 10,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. Another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage has been priced at Rs 11,999. The Galaxy A03 will be available in three colours: Black, Red, and Blue. The phone will be sold via retail stores, Samsung.com and other online portals. Also Read - Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners: Check price, features

“The new Galaxy A03 is designed to disrupt the market with incredible features at an affordable price point. This stylish smartphone stands out with True 48MP rear camera and segment’s top 6.5’’ display, powerful processor and long lasting 5000mAh battery. Galaxy A03 offers a complete package for our consumers who are curious to explore and excel at the same time,” said Akshay S. Rao, Deputy General Manager, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India, variants leak ahead of launch

Features

Samsung Galaxy A03 gets a Unisoc T606 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.6GHz. The Galaxy A03 gets up to 4GB RAM. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A03 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The device also supports Dolby Atmos on wired and Bluetooth headsets. Galaxy A03 gets Android 11 and One UI Core 3.1. Galaxy A03 comes with 32GB and 64GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 1TB.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a dual-camera lens. The primary sensor is a 48-megapixel lens whereas the secondary lens is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera also features the Live Focus feature that provides a bokeh effect. The Galaxy A03 sports 5MP front camera with Beauty Mode. Galaxy A03 also has ‘Smart Selfie Angle’ feature for clicking group selfies by automatically switching to wide-angle.