comscore Samsung Galaxy A03 launched: Check price, specifications, other details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications
News

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Mobiles

The new Galaxy A03 will be competing with Redmi and Realme in the budget segment. The phone is priced at Rs 10,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant

Samsung Galaxy A03

The Galaxy A03 will be sold in three colours

Samsung launched the new Galaxy A03 in India. The new A-series smartphone has been placed in the budget segment with starting price of Rs 10,499. The new Galaxy A03 comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and a relatively large display panel. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch: Details here

Price and Availability

The new Samsung Galaxy A03 will be competing with Redmi and Realme in the budget segment. The phone is priced at Rs 10,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. Another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage has been priced at Rs 11,999. The Galaxy A03 will be available in three colours: Black, Red, and Blue. The phone will be sold via retail stores, Samsung.com and other online portals. Also Read - Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners: Check price, features

“The new Galaxy A03 is designed to disrupt the market with incredible features at an affordable price point. This stylish smartphone stands out with True 48MP rear camera and segment’s top 6.5’’ display, powerful processor and long lasting 5000mAh battery. Galaxy A03 offers a complete package for our consumers who are curious to explore and excel at the same time,” said Akshay S. Rao, Deputy General Manager, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India, variants leak ahead of launch

Features

Samsung Galaxy A03 gets a Unisoc T606 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.6GHz. The Galaxy A03 gets up to 4GB RAM. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A03 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The device also supports Dolby Atmos on wired and Bluetooth headsets. Galaxy A03 gets Android 11 and One UI Core 3.1. Galaxy A03 comes with 32GB and 64GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 1TB.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a dual-camera lens. The primary sensor is a 48-megapixel lens whereas the secondary lens is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera also features the Live Focus feature that provides a bokeh effect. The Galaxy A03 sports 5MP front camera with Beauty Mode. Galaxy A03 also has ‘Smart Selfie Angle’ feature for clicking group selfies by automatically switching to wide-angle.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2022 2:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos
Apps
Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos
Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Facebook, Twitter highlight safety tips for people in Ukraine

Apps

Facebook, Twitter highlight safety tips for people in Ukraine

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

Wearables

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details

Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications
Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch

Wearables

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch
Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners: Check price, features

News

Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners: Check price, features
Best Samsung Camera Phone to buy in India (February 2022)

Top Products

Best Samsung Camera Phone to buy in India (February 2022)
Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India, variants leak ahead of launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India, variants leak ahead of launch

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Pad हुआ लॉन्च, 8GB तक RAM के साथ-साथ मिल रहे कई स्पेसिफिकेशन

सैमसंग ने सस्ते में लॉन्च किया 5000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरे वाला फोन

BoAt Watch Blaze भारत में लॉन्च, SpO2 सपोर्ट के साथ मिल रहे ये शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

सावधान! आपके सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स को कंट्रोल कर सकता है यह खतरनाक मेलवेयर

फ्री फायर बैन से बढ़ी सिंगापुर की चिंता, हुआ करोड़ों का नुकसान

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India

News

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India
iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE

Hands On

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

News

Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details
Laptops
Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details
Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos

Apps

Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos
Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications
How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps
Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

Wearables

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers