Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India, variants leak ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A03 smartphone is tipped to launch in India soon. The smartphone is already available in Vietnam since last December and now the same model is likely to hit the Indian market. Ahead of the launch, the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A03 has leaked online.

The latest report from MySmartPrice states that the Samsung Galaxy A03 will start at Rs 10,499 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The top-end model is likely to come packed with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at a price of Rs 11,999. Since these are leaked prices, they may change before the launch.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn't revealed any specific details about the Samsung Galaxy A03 yet. Some rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggest that the phone will launch either by the end of February or March beginning.

Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to bring the global model of the Samsung Galaxy A03 in India with the same set of specifications.

In terms of specs, the Samsung Galaxy A03 includes a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution. It is powered by the UNISOC T606 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The base model of the phone is likely to pack just 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone may come with support for expandable storage as well.

On the camera front, the upcoming Samsung A series smartphone includes a dual rear camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel auxiliary sensor. On the front, the phone consists of a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Under-the-hood, the Samsung Galaxy A03 is backed by a 5000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on the Android 11 operating system with custom OneUI on top.