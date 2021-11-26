comscore Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced
News

Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 budget phone with Infinity-V display, dual rear camera, 5,000mAh battery announced.

Samsung-Galaxy-A03

Samsung made a soft launch of its latest budget smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A03 on Friday, November 26. Successor to the Galaxy A02, the new Galaxy A-series phone gets a big 5,000mAh battery, 48-megapixel primary camera, and an octa-core processor. Also Read - Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series … for good

While the new Samsung Galaxy A03’s entire specification sheet is listed in an infographic, the Korean tech company didn’t reveal the price and availability of the device yet. Samsung cited that the price may vary depending on the markets. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera details tipped: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy A03, the new budget smartphone from the company features a 6.5-inch Infinity V display with a dew-drop notch to house the front camera. In terms of design, the phone gets a textured back panel with volume buttons on the right edge of the frame. At the back, a square-shaped camera module sitting at the top left corner accommodates the dual camera setup. Also Read - Samsung tipped to launch these products next year: All you need to know

As for the core specs, the phone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor (2×1.6GHz + 6×1.6GHz). The chipset is coupled with three RAM/storage configurations- 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, and 4GB RAM/128GB storage options. In terms of photography, the Samsung Galaxy A03 sports a dual-camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone offers a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

As for the battery capacity, like the other Galaxy smartphones, the new Galaxy A03 boasts a big 5,000mAh battery. It comes with Dolby Atmos support and likely measure 164.275.9×9.1mm. Samsung has unveiled the phone in three colour shades- Black, Blue, and Red.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 26, 2021 3:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset
News
Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset
Traveling to Delhi this weekend? Only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed

News

Traveling to Delhi this weekend? Only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed

Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced

Oppo ColorOS 12 review

Reviews

Oppo ColorOS 12 review

ZTE launches a smartphone with 18 GB RAM and 1 TB storage

Mobiles

ZTE launches a smartphone with 18 GB RAM and 1 TB storage

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

Airtel uses Nokia equipment to successfully conduct first 5G trial in Eastern India

Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset

How to use WhatsApp on desktop without connecting your smartphone

Traveling to Delhi this weekend? Only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced
Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good

News

Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series for good
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with a quad camera setup

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with a quad camera setup
Samsung product lineup for 2022 leaked: All we know so far

News

Samsung product lineup for 2022 leaked: All we know so far
Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

Electric Vehicle

Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel और Vi के इन 56 दिनों वाले रिचार्ज के साथ पाएं Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar और 200GB तक डेटा

फ्री फायर में मैच जीतना है तो, इन 5 धांसू टिप्स को करना होगा फॉलो

Airtel के धमाल ऑफर्स, हर रोज 500MB अधिक डेटा के साथ मिल रहे कई बेनिफिट

BMW ने की भारत के लिए बड़ी प्लानिंग, लॉन्च करेगी तीन इलेक्ट्रिक कार

Free Fire Max में Chrono और Skyler की तरह ये 5 कैरेक्टर भी हैं धमाकेदार, गेम जीतने में करेंगे आपकी मदद

Latest Videos

How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices

News

How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices
WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial
Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India | BGR India

News

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India | BGR India
moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed

News

moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed

News

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV
Features
Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV
Airtel uses Nokia equipment to successfully conduct first 5G trial in Eastern India

Telecom

Airtel uses Nokia equipment to successfully conduct first 5G trial in Eastern India
Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset

News

Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset
How to use WhatsApp on desktop without connecting your smartphone

News

How to use WhatsApp on desktop without connecting your smartphone
Traveling to Delhi this weekend? Only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed

News

Traveling to Delhi this weekend? Only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers