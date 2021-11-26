Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced

Samsung made a soft launch of its latest budget smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A03 on Friday, November 26. Successor to the Galaxy A02, the new Galaxy A-series phone gets a big 5,000mAh battery, 48-megapixel primary camera, and an octa-core processor. Also Read - Samsung permanently discontinues the Galaxy Note series … for good

While the new Samsung Galaxy A03's entire specification sheet is listed in an infographic, the Korean tech company didn't reveal the price and availability of the device yet. Samsung cited that the price may vary depending on the markets.

Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy A03, the new budget smartphone from the company features a 6.5-inch Infinity V display with a dew-drop notch to house the front camera. In terms of design, the phone gets a textured back panel with volume buttons on the right edge of the frame. At the back, a square-shaped camera module sitting at the top left corner accommodates the dual camera setup.

As for the core specs, the phone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor (2×1.6GHz + 6×1.6GHz). The chipset is coupled with three RAM/storage configurations- 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, and 4GB RAM/128GB storage options. In terms of photography, the Samsung Galaxy A03 sports a dual-camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone offers a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

As for the battery capacity, like the other Galaxy smartphones, the new Galaxy A03 boasts a big 5,000mAh battery. It comes with Dolby Atmos support and likely measure 164.275.9×9.1mm. Samsung has unveiled the phone in three colour shades- Black, Blue, and Red.