Samsung Galaxy A03s price in India, specs, design and more leaked ahead of official launch: Take a look

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy A03s smartphone in India soon. A new report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal has released a new render that shows off the colour options along with key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A03s: Price

Samsung Galaxy A03s according to an earlier report by 91Mobiles will be priced at Euro 150 (approximately Rs 13,100) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The device will be made available in White, Black and Blue colour options.

Samsung is expected to release the smartphone as a soft launch, listed directly on its official website. However, take this with a pinch of salt as Samsung has not officially confirmed when the device will launch.

According to another leak, the device will be priced at Rs 11,499 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and at Rs 12,499 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy A03s: Reported specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03s will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity V display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It will come with up to 6GB of RAM along with up to 64GB of internal storage. The device will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 5,0000mAh battery. The report states that there is no mention of any fast charging support.

Coming to the cameras, the device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device features a 5-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.