Earlier this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A04 entry-level smartphone in the global market. The device comes with an updated design over the predecessor sporting a 6.5-inch display, 50MP cameras, and an Exynos 850 SoC.

While the smartphone will soon go on sale in the global market, we await its launch in India. However, ahead of that, there's a new phone called Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, which has now been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). In addition to this, the Galaxy M04 has also emerged on the same certification (via MySmartPrice).

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, M04 spotted on BIS certification

The Samsung Galaxy A04 Core has the model number SM-A042F/DS, while the Galaxy M04 has the model number SM-M045F/DS. Unfortunately, no details of the specifications have been revealed for both devices. However, the Galaxy A04 Core recently made it to the Geekbench certification.

According to the Geekbench certification, the smartphone will come powered by the MediaTek MT6765V/CB chipset. It is belived to be the Helio G35 SoC. The chipset is clocked at a base frequency of 2.30GHz. The device has a 3GB of RAM, which we expect will be paired with either 32GB of 64GB of internal storage.

On the certification, the smartphone showed modest results. It scored 802 points in the single-core department and 3556 points in the multi-core department. This, and its chipset, together reveal that it will be an entry-level phone.

Other specs of the device are under wraps, however, it is expected to come with a water-drop notch or Infinity-V display. It will likely have HD+ screen resolution without any high refresh rate support. The smartphone may not have a physical fingerprint scanner and could rely on the facial unlock via software and cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core Pricing and Colors

In terms of its pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core is expected to launch in India at around Rs 10,000. It will be offered in three color options Black, Copper, and Green.