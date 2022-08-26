comscore Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, M04 appear on BIS, hints at a sooner India launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy A04 Core M04 Emerge On Indias Bis Certification Confirming An Imminent Launch
News

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, M04 emerge on India's BIS certification confirming an imminent launch

Mobiles

The Samsung Galaxy A04 Core has now arrived on the Bureau of Indian Standards revealing that it would launch in India soon. It is expected to come with modest specs and could be priced at around Rs 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core

Earlier this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A04 entry-level smartphone in the global market. The device comes with an updated design over the predecessor sporting a 6.5-inch display, 50MP cameras, and an Exynos 850 SoC. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to have the exact same camera design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra

While the smartphone will soon go on sale in the global market, we await its launch in India. However, ahead of that, there’s a new phone called Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, which has now been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). In addition to this, the Galaxy M04 has also emerged on the same certification (via MySmartPrice). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04 with 50MP cameras and up to 8GB of RAM debuts quietly

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, M04 spotted on BIS certification

The Samsung Galaxy A04 Core has the model number SM-A042F/DS, while the Galaxy M04 has the model number SM-M045F/DS. Unfortunately, no details of the specifications have been revealed for both devices. However, the Galaxy A04 Core recently made it to the Geekbench certification. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A53 5G gets a price cut in India, now starts at Rs 31,499

According to the Geekbench certification, the smartphone will come powered by the MediaTek MT6765V/CB chipset. It is belived to be the Helio G35 SoC. The chipset is clocked at a base frequency of 2.30GHz. The device has a 3GB of RAM, which we expect will be paired with either 32GB of 64GB of internal storage.

On the certification, the smartphone showed modest results. It scored 802 points in the single-core department and 3556 points in the multi-core department. This, and its chipset, together reveal that it will be an entry-level phone.

Other specs of the device are under wraps, however, it is expected to come with a water-drop notch or Infinity-V display. It will likely have HD+ screen resolution without any high refresh rate support. The smartphone may not have a physical fingerprint scanner and could rely on the facial unlock via software and cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core Pricing and Colors

In terms of its pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core is expected to launch in India at around Rs 10,000. It will be offered in three color options Black, Copper, and Green.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2022 8:58 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord wired earphones pricing leaked
Wearables
OnePlus Nord wired earphones pricing leaked
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross SUV engine details leaked

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross SUV engine details leaked

Tecno Pova Neo 2 India launch, specs tipped

Mobiles

Tecno Pova Neo 2 India launch, specs tipped

Top 5 Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G alternatives for you

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G alternatives for you

boAt Extend Talk Bluetooth calling watch launched at under Rs 3,000

Wearables

boAt Extend Talk Bluetooth calling watch launched at under Rs 3,000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross SUV engine details leaked

boAt Extend Talk Bluetooth calling watch launched at under Rs 3,000

Ducati Streetfighter V2 launched in India at Rs 17.25 lakh: Check detailed image gallery

Ducati Streetfighter V2 launched in India, priced at Rs 17.25 lakh: In pics

Bajaj CT 125X launched in India at Rs 71,350: Details here

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever, To Buy Or Not

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More

News

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More
UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions

Features

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions
iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot

Features

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4