News

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Helio chipset

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core has passed the Geekbench certification website. The device will come with a MediaTek Helio chipset and have 3GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core

Samsung appears to be working on an entry-level smartphone in the A-series. This entry-level device is said to be the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core and it has just passed the Geekbench benchmarking website. Also Read - Samsung slashes Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 screen repair price for Care+ subscribers

The website reveals the entry-level phone’s key details such as performance, chipset, and RAM variant. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 to be available for pre-booking in India starting August 16

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core Geekbench listing

A Samsung smartphone with model number SM-A042F has been listed on Geekbench 4. The device is believed to be the Galaxy A04 Core and it has shown impressive results. The smartphone has scored 802 points in the single-core department and 3556 points in the multi-core department. These scores hint at the phone’s performance. In this case, the device will indeed be an entry-level phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 first impressions: A tad better than before

Coming to the internals, the listing confirms that the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6765V/CB clocked at a base frequency of 2.30GHz, which is likely an Helio chipset. It could possibly be Helio P35 or Helio G37 SoC. But let’s wait till the brand confirms it.

In terms of RAM, the Galaxy A04 Core has 3GB of RAM. We expect it to be paired with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. The listing confirms that the smartphone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Other than this, the smartphone is expected to come with an Infinity-V display, which will actually be a water-drop notch panel. It is likely to have an HD+ resolution screen with no high refresh rate support. Some leaked renders of the phone reveal a single camera on the back with an overall clean design. It will lack a fingerprint scanner and may only make use of facial unlock via the software.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core Launch, Color, Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy A04 Core is expected to launch soon in different markets. The device will come in three color options – Black, Copper, and Green. It will likely arrive under Rs 10,000 if it makes its way to India.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 11:36 AM IST

