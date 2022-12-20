Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e go on sale in India: Check details

Samsung, earlier this week, launched two new budget smartphones, that is, the Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e, in India. Now, a day after their official launch, the two smartphones are up for sale in the country. Samsung said that its newly launched budget smartphones are available in India via Samsung.com and select retail stores starting today. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e with up to 8GB RAM with RAM, 50MP camera launched: Check price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy A04, Samsung Galaxy A04e price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A04 is available in Copper, Green and Black colour variants. While the 4GB RAM and 64GB space variant costs Rs 11,999, the 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage variant costs Rs 12,999.

The Samsung Galaxy A04e, on the other hand, will be available in Light Blue and Copper colour variants. The base variant of the phones with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space costs Rs 9,299, while the 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant costs Rs 9,999. The 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant costs Rs 11,499.

Coming to the offers, Samsung said that interested can purchase the two smartphones with EMIs starting at Rs 999. Additionally, interested buyers can get cashback worth Rs 1,000 on using Samsung Finance+, ZestMoney and IDFC First.

Samsung Galaxy A04 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A04 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixel. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space that can be expanded using a microSD card of up to 1TB space. It runs Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1. On the camera front, the Galaxy A04 comes with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh.

Samsung Galaxy A04e specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A04e comes with similar specifications as the Galaxy A04. The only difference is that the Galaxy A04e comes with 13MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 5MP camera sensor.