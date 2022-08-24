comscore Samsung Galaxy A04 debuts with 50MP cameras: All details here
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy A04 With 50mp Cameras And Up To 8gb Of Ram Launches Quietly
News

Samsung Galaxy A04 with 50MP cameras and up to 8GB of RAM debuts quietly

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A04 has been quietly launched via a press release by Samsung. The smartphone comes in the entry-level segment offering 50MP cameras and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A04

Samsung on Wednesday quietly launched a new entry-level smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy A04 has now been listed on the company website revealing its specifications, colors, and other details. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A53 5G gets a price cut in India, now starts at Rs 31,499

Samsung Galaxy A04 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A04 succeeds the Galaxy A03 from the previous year. It comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V notch panel with an HD+ resolution. It is an LCD panel with standard 60Hz refresh rate support. The notch holds a 5MP front camera that will help you take selfies and do video calls. It has a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. Also Read - Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones on September 8: Check details

It is powered by an octa-core SoC that supports 4G connectivity. And that said, the Galaxy A04 is a 4G smartphone, so no 5G connectivity here. Although the chipset is unknown, it is expected to be the Exynos 850 SoC. Also Read - One UI trick: How to enable Lockdown mode on Samsung phones

It comes in multiple RAM and storage configurations: 4GB + 32GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB.

Coming to the battery, the handset packs a 5,000mAh cell without any sort of fast charging technology. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has One UI Core 4.1 on top. Some of its connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0.

The smartphone has an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. It weighs 192 grams and has the following dimensions: 164.4 x 76.3 x 9.1mm.

Pricing, Colors, and Availability

Samsung has not revealed the pricing of the device and is yet to confirm its availability. However, it will likely be available for purchase in the European markets at a budget price. As per a leaked report, it could cost €169 (roughly Rs 13,410).

As for the colors, Samsung has confirmed that it will be available in four color options — Black, White, Copper, and Green.

  • Published Date: August 24, 2022 4:06 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

BGMI-maker Krafton announces new game Moonbreaker: Check all details
Gaming
BGMI-maker Krafton announces new game Moonbreaker: Check all details
Vivo Y35 with Snapdragon 680 to launch under Rs 20,000

Mobiles

Vivo Y35 with Snapdragon 680 to launch under Rs 20,000

Fitbit to launch two new smartwatches today: Know details

Wearables

Fitbit to launch two new smartwatches today: Know details

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recalled in India due to faulty airbag

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recalled in India due to faulty airbag

How to turn on encrypted chat backups on WhatsApp

How To

How to turn on encrypted chat backups on WhatsApp

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 luxury electric sedan with 586 km range, priced at Rs 2.45 crore launched in India: In pics

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 luxury electric sedan with 586 km range, priced at Rs 2.45 crore launched in India: Check images

BGMI-maker Krafton announces new game Moonbreaker: Check all details

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recalled in India due to faulty airbag

Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV spotted on Indian roads alongside current Thar: Check video

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details
Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details

News

Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details
OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More

News

OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More
Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly

Features

Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly