Samsung on Wednesday quietly launched a new entry-level smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy A04 has now been listed on the company website revealing its specifications, colors, and other details. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A53 5G gets a price cut in India, now starts at Rs 31,499

Samsung Galaxy A04 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A04 succeeds the Galaxy A03 from the previous year. It comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V notch panel with an HD+ resolution. It is an LCD panel with standard 60Hz refresh rate support. The notch holds a 5MP front camera that will help you take selfies and do video calls. It has a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. Also Read - Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones on September 8: Check details

It is powered by an octa-core SoC that supports 4G connectivity. And that said, the Galaxy A04 is a 4G smartphone, so no 5G connectivity here. Although the chipset is unknown, it is expected to be the Exynos 850 SoC. Also Read - One UI trick: How to enable Lockdown mode on Samsung phones

It comes in multiple RAM and storage configurations: 4GB + 32GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB.

Coming to the battery, the handset packs a 5,000mAh cell without any sort of fast charging technology. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has One UI Core 4.1 on top. Some of its connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0.

The smartphone has an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. It weighs 192 grams and has the following dimensions: 164.4 x 76.3 x 9.1mm.

Pricing, Colors, and Availability

Samsung has not revealed the pricing of the device and is yet to confirm its availability. However, it will likely be available for purchase in the European markets at a budget price. As per a leaked report, it could cost €169 (roughly Rs 13,410).

As for the colors, Samsung has confirmed that it will be available in four color options — Black, White, Copper, and Green.