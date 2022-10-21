Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy A04e and it is listed on the company’s official website. The device features a minimal design and comes with dual cameras. It packs a big battery and has up to 4GB of RAM. Also Read - Diwali gifting ideas: Top 5G phones under Rs 20,000 to gift your loved ones

Samsung Galaxy A04e price, colors, and availability

The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A04e is unknown as of yet but what we know are the colors. The smartphone has three color options, namely, Black, Blue, and Copper.

Although the price is not revealed yet, considering its specs, the device appears to launch under Rs 15,000 if it arrives in India. Speaking of arrival, the availability details are also unknown, but it will likely be available in select markets.

Samsung Galaxy A04e specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A04e sports a 6.5-inch PLS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is a water-drop notch panel with a noticeable amount of bezels, especially at the bottom. The notch holds a 5MP camera for taking selfies and doing video calls.

It has a dual camera system at the rear with the lenses placed vertically. The rear panel isn’t cluttered like some other Samsung phones and apart from cameras and the LED flashlight, there’s only the Samsung branding at the bottom. The rear dual camera setup is led by a 13MP main lens with an f/2.2 aperture. It is assisted by a 2MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4.

It is powered by an unknown octa-core SoC, which is likely the MediaTek Helio G35. It is paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery but lacks fast charging support. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Samsung’s One UI Core 4.1 on top.

The device also has Samsung’s Knox security and features 4G connectivity. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n (2.4GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0. As for sensors, it has an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor.