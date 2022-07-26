comscore Samsung Galaxy A04s manufacture begin in India: All we know so far
Samsung Galaxy A04s enters production stage in India: Report

As per a report, Galaxy A04s manufacture has already begun in India and will enter the market within two months.

Samsung Galaxy A03

Samsung is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone Galaxy A04s in India soon. Just like Galaxy M13, the handset will be launched in both 4G and 5G variants. As per a report by 91Mobiles, the production of Samsung Galaxy A04s has already begun in the Noida facility. It is expected to enter the market soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04s goes into production in India, likely to launch by October

Samsung Galaxy A04s might debut soon in India

The report further added that the smartphone is likely to hit the physical stores in the market within the next two months. Hence, we can expect the launch to take place sometime in late September or early October. Also Read - Samsung starts shipping its 'most advanced and efficient' 3nm chips to date

As per the renders that surfaced online, the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop notch on the front that houses the selfie camera. Additionally, the Galaxy A04s might feature a Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker grille at the bottom panel. The side panel of the handset sports a volume rocker and a power button also acts as a fingerprint scanner. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) renders and specifications surface online

Samsung Galaxy A04s expected specifications

As per the listings on certification sites where the handset has made an appearance so far, it will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 850 chipset. Additionally, Galaxy A04s is expected to offer at least 3GB RAM.

For photography, it might come with a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone was spotted on FCC filing, a US certification site, which revealed it is likely to come with a 25W charger. However, it is expected to come with a 15W in-box charger, a trend that the brand has followed with all its M and A series handsets.

For the unversed, Samsung had launched Galaxy A03 in India at a starting price of Rs 10,499. It comes with a 48MP dual camera sensor, Unisoc T606 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.6GHz and a 5000 mAh battery.

  • Published Date: July 26, 2022 11:03 AM IST

