Samsung Galaxy A04s with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 13,499
Samsung Galaxy A04s with Exynos 850 chipset launched in India: Price, specs, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy A04s is already available for purchase across Samsung.com, and leading e-commerce platforms.

Samsung has launched an affordable smartphone called Galaxy A04s in India today. The highlights of the smartphone includes a 6.5-inch HD+ display, octa-core Exynos 850 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The smartphone is already available for purchase across Samsung.com, and leading e-commerce platforms. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Blue colour variant launched in India: Check details

Samsung Galaxy A04s pricing, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy A04s is launched in just one storage variant. The sole 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 13,499. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Black, Copper, and Green colour options. Also Read - Samsung launches The Frame TV in India: Check price, specs, features

It is now available for purchase across all retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading e-commerce platforms. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus renders hint at protruding rear cameras

As for sale offers, Samsung will offer a cashback of Rs 1,000 on SBI credit card, One Card and Slice transactions. Additionally, customers can also avail offers of up to Rs 1,000 on leading Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFCs). After the discount, the smartphone will cost you Rs 12,499.

Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications

Samsung Galaxy A04s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, it is powered by octa-core Exynos 850 chipset and offer 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. According to Samsung, the RAM of the smartphone can be expanded up to 8GB, if required. The handset also houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

For photography, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and videos, the smartphone comes with a 5MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, Galaxy A04s is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 15W fast charging. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB type-C port.

  • Published Date: October 3, 2022 3:24 PM IST
