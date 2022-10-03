Samsung has launched an affordable smartphone called Galaxy A04s in India today. The highlights of the smartphone includes a 6.5-inch HD+ display, octa-core Exynos 850 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The smartphone is already available for purchase across Samsung.com, and leading e-commerce platforms. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Blue colour variant launched in India: Check details

Samsung Galaxy A04s pricing, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy A04s is launched in just one storage variant. The sole 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 13,499. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Black, Copper, and Green colour options.

It is now available for purchase across all retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading e-commerce platforms.