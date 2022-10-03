Samsung has launched an affordable smartphone called Galaxy A04s in India today. The highlights of the smartphone includes a 6.5-inch HD+ display, octa-core Exynos 850 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The smartphone is already available for purchase across Samsung.com, and leading e-commerce platforms. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Blue colour variant launched in India: Check details
Samsung Galaxy A04s pricing, sale offers
Samsung Galaxy A04s is launched in just one storage variant. The sole 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 13,499. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Black, Copper, and Green colour options.
It is now available for purchase across all retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading e-commerce platforms.
As for sale offers, Samsung will offer a cashback of Rs 1,000 on SBI credit card, One Card and Slice transactions. Additionally, customers can also avail offers of up to Rs 1,000 on leading Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFCs). After the discount, the smartphone will cost you Rs 12,499.
Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications
Samsung Galaxy A04s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, it is powered by octa-core Exynos 850 chipset and offer 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. According to Samsung, the RAM of the smartphone can be expanded up to 8GB, if required. The handset also houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.
For photography, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and videos, the smartphone comes with a 5MP front-facing camera.
In terms of battery, Galaxy A04s is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 15W fast charging. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB type-C port.