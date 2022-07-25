comscore Samsung Galaxy A04s is being locally produced: Check price, specs
Samsung Galaxy A04s goes into production in India, likely to launch by October

Samsung is gearing up for the release of a new entry-level smartphone for the Indian market. The device will be called Samsung Galaxy A04s and it could be made available in both 4G and 5G versions.

Samsung Galaxy A04s

Samsung is gearing up for the release of an entry-level smartphone in the Indian market. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A04s has been in the news for a while now, but all the details of the smartphone are yet to be revealed. Now, ahead of any official announcement the tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that the production of the phone has begun in India. Also Read - Samsung starts shipping its 'most advanced and efficient' 3nm chips to date

Samsung Galaxy A04s India launch timeline, Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy A04s will be the brand’s next entry-level smartphone that is expected to be available in both 4G and 5G versions. The tipster reveals that the device has now gone into production at Samsung’s Noida plant. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) renders and specifications surface online

The device will be made available in the next two months, likely by late September or early October. Also Read - Apple explains why iPhone covers are a waste of money

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy A04s 5G version is said to cost between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 11,000 in India. There’s no detail on the 4G version’s price.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Specifications

The Galaxy A04s’ renders were released sometime back. The smartphone sports a minimal design, especially at the rear. On the front, it has a water-drop notch display. It is expected to be an LCD panel.

It appeared on Geekbench recently confirming that it will be powered by Samsung’s in-house chipset. The device will have the Exynos 850 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone will boot on the Android 12 OS out of the box and is expected to have OneUI on top of it.

As for the optics, it is expected to have a dual or triple camera system depending on the version. It will also have an LED flash unit for taking photos at night time. The phone is tipped to have 13MP selfie snapper.

The handset recently made it to the FCC certification website confirming a 25W fast charging support. However, the phone is expected to come with only a 15W charger within the box. For security, it will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner that will double up as a power button.

 

  • Published Date: July 25, 2022 5:57 PM IST

