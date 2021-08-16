Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy F22 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) and Samsung Galaxy F22. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) is 6.50-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy F22 is 6.40-inch. The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) has a screen resolution of 720×1600, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F22 has a screen resolution of 720×1600.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) and Samsung Galaxy F22 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 of 6000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) is powered by Samsung Exynos 850, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80.