Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) features a Samsung Exynos 850. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 features a Samsung Exynos 9611

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has also been launched in India this week. The budget phone comes in two RAM and storage variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. As for the pricing, the phone starts at Rs 12,499. Some of the key specifications include a 6000mAh battery, 10mn Exynos 9611 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage 20-megapixel front camera, among others. The budget Samsung phone comes in two colour options -- Arctic blue and charcoal blue.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is priced starting at 12499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) and Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) vs Samsung Galaxy F22 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) features a Samsung Exynos 850. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 features a Samsung Exynos 9611 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) vs Tecno Camon 17 - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) and Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has a 48.0 MP + 8.0 MP + 5.0 MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has 20.0 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 of 6000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 runs on Android 11

