Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Tecno also launched the Tecno Camon 17 smartphone The Tecno Camon 17 is priced starting at 12999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) and Tecno Camon 17 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) vs Samsung Galaxy F22 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile the Tecno Camon 17 features a 6.8-inch with a screen resolution of 1.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) features a Samsung Exynos 850. Meanwhile, the Tecno Camon 17 features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) and Tecno Camon 17 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Tecno Camon 17 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 12999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Tecno Camon 17 has a 48MP+2MP+AI camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Tecno Camon 17 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Camon 17 of 5,000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) runs on Android 11, whereas the Tecno Camon 17 runs on Android 11