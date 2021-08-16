Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) vs Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) is 6.50-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is 6.5 inch. The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) has a screen resolution of 720×1600, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) runs on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12, Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos) is powered by Samsung Exynos 850, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700.