Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone priced starting at 12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at 9999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Infinix Hot 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78 INCH with a screen resolution of 720*1640.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a MediaTek Helio P35. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Infinix Hot 10 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999, whereas Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 10 of 5200mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10