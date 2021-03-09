Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone priced starting at 12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Micromax also launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at 6999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Micromax In 1b across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Micromax In Note1 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, RAM, Display, and Various Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a MediaTek Helio P35. Meanwhile, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Micromax In 1b is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999, whereas Micromax In 1b of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 6999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, whereas the Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In 1b has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In 1b of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5, whereas the Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10