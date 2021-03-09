Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone priced starting at 12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Micromax also launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Micromax In Note 1 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Poco X3 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a MediaTek Helio P35. Meanwhile, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Micromax In Note 1 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999, whereas Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, whereas the Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In Note 1 of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5, whereas the Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10