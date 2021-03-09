Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A12 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Motorola also launched its Motorola Moto G9 Power with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Motorola Moto G9 Power. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Poco X3 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy A12 is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Motorola Moto G9 Power is 6.8 inch. The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power has a screen resolution of 720×1640.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999, whereas Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power of 6000 mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.