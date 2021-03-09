Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone priced starting at 12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Nokia also launched the Nokia 5.4 smartphone The Nokia 5.4 is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Nokia 5.4 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Nokia 3.4 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera, Display, RAM, and Processor

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a MediaTek Helio P35. Meanwhile, the Nokia 5.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Nokia 5.4 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999, whereas Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 5.4 of 4,000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5, whereas the Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10