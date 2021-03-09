Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A12 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Poco also launched its Poco X3 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Poco X3. Also Read - Facebook introduces 'Reels' for users to post short videos, much like Instagram

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy A12 is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Poco X3 is 6.67 Full HD+. The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Poco X3 has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera, Display, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Poco X3 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999, whereas Poco X3 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Micromax In Note1 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, RAM, Display, and Various Other Specifications

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, whereas the Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco X3 has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco X3 of 6,000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5, whereas the Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35, whereas the Poco X3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.