Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone priced starting at 12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme Narzo 20A smartphone The Realme Narzo 20A is priced starting at 8499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Realme Narzo 20A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Realme Narzo 20A features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a MediaTek Helio P35. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Realme Narzo 20A is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999, whereas Realme Narzo 20A of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 8499.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 20A has a 12MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 20A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20A of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5, whereas the Realme Narzo 20A runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10