Samsung Galaxy F41 is currently available at a price of Rs 15,499. Flipkart is offering discount on some bank cards as well. This is one of the best smartphones with 6000mAh battery with price under Rs 15,000.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone priced starting at 12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced starting at 15499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy F41 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Poco X3 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4 – inch with a screen resolution of FHD+. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Micromax In Note1 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, RAM, Display, and Various Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a MediaTek Helio P35. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a Exynos 9611 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Micromax In 1b - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Camera, Display, RAM, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy F41 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F41 of RAM and 64GB, 128GB is priced at 15499.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F41 has 32 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5