Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A12 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M02s with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy M02s.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy A12 is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch. The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy M02s is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s of 5,000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450.