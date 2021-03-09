Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone priced starting at 12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Tecno also launched the Tecno Spark 6 Go smartphone The Tecno Spark 6 Go is priced starting at 8499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Tecno Spark 6 Go across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Micromax In Note1 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, RAM, Display, and Various Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Tecno Spark 6 Go features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Micromax In 1b - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Camera, Display, RAM, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a MediaTek Helio P35. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark 6 Go features a MediaTek Helio A25 SoC Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Infinix Hot 10 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Tecno Spark 6 Go is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999, whereas Tecno Spark 6 Go of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8499.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a 13MP+AI lens camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Tecno Spark 6 Go has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark 6 Go of 5,000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10