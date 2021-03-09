Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone priced starting at 12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y20A smartphone The Vivo Y20A is priced starting at 11490 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Vivo Y20A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera, Display, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch with a screen resolution of Full HD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a MediaTek Helio P35. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Vivo Y20A is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999, whereas Vivo Y20A of 3GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y20A of 5,000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5, whereas the Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11