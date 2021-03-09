Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A12 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo Y31 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Vivo Y31. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Poco X3 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy A12 is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo Y31 is 6.58 inch. The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+), whereas the Vivo Y31 has a screen resolution of 2408 × 1080 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Vivo Y31 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999, whereas Vivo Y31 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 16490.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y31 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y31 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y31 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5, whereas the Vivo Y31 runs on Funtouch OS Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35, whereas the Vivo Y31 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.