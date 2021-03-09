Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone priced starting at 12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Poco X3 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 2340×1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a MediaTek Helio P35. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 6000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on MIUI 12, Android 10