Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone priced starting at 12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9i smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi 9i is priced starting at 8299 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Xiaomi Redmi 9i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi 9i features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a MediaTek Helio P35. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9i features a MediaTek Helio G25

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Xiaomi Redmi 9i is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8299.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a 13MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12