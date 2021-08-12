Samsung Galaxy A12 with a new chip has been launched in India. The new model differs from the one that was launched in India back in February in terms of the processor. It gets an Exynos 850 chip as opposed to the MediaTek Helio P35 on the earlier model. Also Read - Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2: A closer look at new Samsung products

This is similar to the Galaxy A12 Nacho that recently made its entry in Russia. Other details more or less are the same. Here’s a look. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in pictures: Under-display camera, S Pen support, and more

New Samsung Galaxy A12 arrives in India

The new Samsung Galaxy A smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, much like the original model. It comes in two RAM and storage variants: 4GB and 64GB and 6GB and 128GB. Both these variants come with expandable storage by up to 1TB with the help of a memory card. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 available details in India confirmed

The camera department is also similar. The new variant also comes with a 48-megapixel, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel.

The new Galaxy A12 variant is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It runs Android 11 with Samsung One UI on top.

Other details remain the same: there’s support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the usual connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5,0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Additionally, the smartphone comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options, which is the same as the original model’s colours.

Price, availability details

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is a budget smartphone and comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model and Rs 16,499 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. The old variant also came with a starting price of Rs 13,999 at the time of the launch.

The new model is available to buy via the company’s Indian website.